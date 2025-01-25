Grin Price Reaches $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.53 million and $5,788.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,622.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00122770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00433081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $219.29 or 0.00209603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00050546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

