GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,905,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $66.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $67.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

