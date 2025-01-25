GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 424 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FUTY stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

