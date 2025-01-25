GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,525 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 398,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,204 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,772,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224,329 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

