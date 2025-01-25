Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 53,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

