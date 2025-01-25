Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 6,433,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,240,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a market cap of £402,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

