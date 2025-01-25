Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.83 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 19,376,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 6,093,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.32 million, a PE ratio of 586.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury bought 13,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £2,018.25 ($2,519.98). 51.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

