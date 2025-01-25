Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.38.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $728.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $940.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $666.25 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

