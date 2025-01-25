Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 207,525 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

