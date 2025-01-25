HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of MBOT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.38.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
