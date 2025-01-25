HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of MBOT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

