Head-To-Head Review: Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) versus Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Biodesix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biodesix $49.09 million 3.05 -$52.15 million ($0.39) -2.64

Analyst Recommendations

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeon Global Health and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Biodesix has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 197.09%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -66.84% -275.79% -43.05%

Summary

Biodesix beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

