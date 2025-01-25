Head to Head Review: Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FlexShopper and Eshallgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

FlexShopper presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Eshallgo.

This table compares FlexShopper and Eshallgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper 0.67% 23.98% 0.87% Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexShopper and Eshallgo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $116.97 million 0.26 -$4.23 million ($0.17) -8.41 Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.42 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Eshallgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FlexShopper.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Eshallgo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories. It also provides payment options to consumers. The company offers its products under the LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Frigidaire, General Electric, Whirlpool, Apple, Asus, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Toshiba, Resident, Sealy, and Ashley brands. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

