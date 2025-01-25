Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.78 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.65). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 49,910 shares trading hands.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.79. The stock has a market cap of £110.68 million, a PE ratio of -913.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jemima Bird bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,285.19 ($14,090.64). Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

