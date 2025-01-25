Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 982216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

