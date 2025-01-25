Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,444,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 684,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Hemostemix Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
