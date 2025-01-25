HF Sinclair Corp Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer

On January 23, 2025, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) revealed the initial outcomes of its cash tender offer, seeking to acquire up to $1,050,000,000 of various senior notes. These notes include up to $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 6.375% Senior Notes due 2027, its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026, and HollyFrontier Corporation’s 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026. The Corporation disseminated a press release on the same day, providing details on the Tender Offer. Additionally, on January 24, 2025, HF Sinclair Corp published another press release outlining the pricing terms associated with the Tender Offer.

The Corporation’s press releases regarding both the initial results and pricing terms of the Tender Offer are included in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 of the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are referred to in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

HF Sinclair Corporation also disclosed that BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as the Lead Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the initiative. Interested parties with inquiries about the Tender Offer can reach out to BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as detailed in the filing.

The Tender Offer, subject to the Offer to Purchase terms, is ongoing until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on February 7, 2025, unless extended or concluded earlier. The Corporation anticipates that Notes validly tendered will be accepted for payment on the Early Settlement Date projected for January 28, 2025.

HF Sinclair Corporation, based in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy entity recognized for producing and distributing premium light products like gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and lubricants. The company operates refineries in multiple states and offers transportation, storage, and throughput services in the petroleum industry.

The Tender Offer statements provided by HF Sinclair Corporation in both press releases are classified as “forward-looking statements.” These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, as outlined in the filing, which could lead to differing actual outcomes and results. The company emphasized that all forward-looking statements are qualified by a cautionary note and are accurate as of their respective publication dates.

Investors and interested parties are advised to consult the full documentation filed with the SEC for comprehensive information on the Tender Offer and related matters.

For further details, please refer to the official SEC filing and associated exhibits.

