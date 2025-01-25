Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $317.59 and a one year high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
