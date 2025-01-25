Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Critical Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
Honest has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RDE has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Honest and RDE, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Honest
|0
|3
|4
|1
|2.75
|RDE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Honest and RDE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Honest
|-1.13%
|-3.26%
|-2.06%
|RDE
|-21.08%
|-76.24%
|-46.38%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Honest and RDE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Honest
|$344.36 million
|1.80
|-$39.24 million
|($0.04)
|-153.25
|RDE
|$97.01 million
|0.26
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
RDE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.
Summary
Honest beats RDE on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About RDE
RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.
