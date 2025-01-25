Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Critical Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Honest has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RDE has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Honest and RDE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 4 1 2.75 RDE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $6.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than RDE.

45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and RDE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -1.13% -3.26% -2.06% RDE -21.08% -76.24% -46.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and RDE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $344.36 million 1.80 -$39.24 million ($0.04) -153.25 RDE $97.01 million 0.26 N/A N/A N/A

RDE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats RDE on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

