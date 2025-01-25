IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $435.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.74 and a 200-day moving average of $456.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

