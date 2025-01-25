ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05). Approximately 31,560,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,683,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £16.39 million, a PE ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.73.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.