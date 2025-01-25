Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

