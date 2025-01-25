Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

