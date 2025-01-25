Inchcape (LON:INCH) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 624.50 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.14). 12,121,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 3,566,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.98) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INCH

Inchcape Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 759.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.40.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($36,458.98). 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.