Inchcape (LON:INCH) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 624.50 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.14). 12,121,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 3,566,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.39).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.98) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INCH
Inchcape Trading Down 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($36,458.98). 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.