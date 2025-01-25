IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Purchases 41 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £148.42 ($185.32).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($187.38).

On Thursday, November 21st, Alexander Scott bought 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($188.29).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 356 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414 ($5.17). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 364.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 37.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.99) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.49) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

