International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

