International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Buys 2,000,000 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

John Michael Wisbey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Lithium alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, John Michael Wisbey bought 100,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 150,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, John Michael Wisbey bought 25,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$375.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, John Michael Wisbey purchased 100,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, John Michael Wisbey purchased 20,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$300.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 150,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, John Michael Wisbey bought 63,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$945.00.

On Monday, November 25th, John Michael Wisbey purchased 182,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,730.00.

On Monday, November 18th, John Michael Wisbey acquired 22,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$330.00.

On Friday, November 15th, John Michael Wisbey bought 228,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$3,420.00.

International Lithium Stock Performance

CVE ILC opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.