Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $688.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $560.00 to $688.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $584.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $546.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,475 shares of company stock worth $22,070,807 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

