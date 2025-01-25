Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $870.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.