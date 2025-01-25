Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Issues Earnings Release

Investar Holding Corporation, the parent company of Investar Bank, National Association, recently disclosed its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results. The company released a press statement on January 23, 2025, along with its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings release and investor presentation. This information includes forward-looking statements concerning the company, cautioning investors about potential factors that could impact results compared to projections.

Get alerts:

The materials filed by Investar Holding Corporation include the earnings release and investor presentation as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to its Form 8-K filing. It’s essential to note that the content in Item 2.02 and the accompanying exhibits are not classified as “filed” or incorporated by reference in any Securities Act or Exchange Act filings unless specifically referenced.

Investar Holding Corporation’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol “ISTR.”

The recent financial disclosure highlighted the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with its investors. For further details regarding the financial performance and projections, refer to the official SEC filing by Investar Holding Corporation.

For more financial insights and updates surrounding Investar Holding Corporation, investors are urged to review the full Form 8-K filing released by the company.

The information contained herein should be considered a factual representation of the recent financial reporting by Investar Holding Corporation and not an endorsement of any investment decisions. Readers are encouraged to perform their due diligence on the company and its market performance before making any investment choices.

This news article serves as a summary of the Form 8-K filing submitted by Investar Holding Corporation, providing readers with an overview of the company’s latest financial disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Investar’s 8K filing here.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles