iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

