iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

