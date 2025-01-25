iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

