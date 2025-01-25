IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

