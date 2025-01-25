James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.89 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.50). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.50), with a volume of 10,450 shares trading hands.

James Cropper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The company has a market cap of £18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -466.67 and a beta of 0.52.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

James Cropper Company Profile

In other James Cropper news, insider Jon Yeung purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,050 ($10,051.19). 41.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

Featured Articles

