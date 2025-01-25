JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

