Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $9.90. Keppel shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,070 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

