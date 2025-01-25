Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 139,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 33,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
