Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

