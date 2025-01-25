Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Appoints Susan Lattmann to Board of Directors to Succeed Thomas Hartfield at 2025 Annual Meeting

Landsea Homes Corporation recently made a significant change to its Board of Directors, as outlined in its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thomas Hartfield informed the Board that he would not be standing for re-election at the upcoming 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Hartfield will continue to serve until the end of his current term, with his decision being unrelated to any disagreements with the Company.

In light of Mr. Hartfield’s decision, the Landsea Homes Board appointed Susan Lattmann as a director, effective immediately, to serve until the forthcoming annual meeting and until her successor is elected, or until her earlier resignation, removal, or passing. Ms. Lattmann, currently the Chief Financial Officer at The Row, an international luxury apparel retailer, has an impressive background, having held significant roles at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over 23 years, including as CFO and CAO.

Moreover, Ms. Lattmann has experience with corporate boards, having previously served on Landsea Homes’ Board from 2022 to 2023 and on various other boards, including Superior Group Companies (Nasdaq: SGC), Aterian, Inc., Farmer Focus, and ArcTrust III. She brings with her a wealth of financial and strategic expertise, having contributed significantly to companies’ growth, mergers and acquisitions, and operational improvements.

In connection with her appointment, Ms. Lattmann entered into the Company’s standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers. Furthermore, her compensation for serving on the Board will align with the Company’s standard compensatory arrangement for non-employee directors, as detailed in the Company’s proxy statement from April 24, 2024.

In response to these changes, Landsea Homes’ Board approved an increase in the number of directors from seven to eight, in anticipation of Ms. Lattmann’s appointment. This adjustment will revert to seven directors following Mr. Hartfield’s departure after the 2025 Annual Meeting, as per the Board’s decision.

Subsequent to these developments, Landsea Homes issued a press release on January 22, 2025, officially announcing Ms. Lattmann’s appointment. This communication, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing, provides further information on her rejoining the Board and the Company’s acknowledgment of Mr. Hartfield’s contributions over the years.

The information disclosed in this 8-K filing and the press release does not constitute a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, section 18, and is not intended for incorporation by reference into the Company’s subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly specified in such submissions. For more details regarding Landsea Homes Corporation, visitors can access additional information on the Company’s website.

The Company’s commitment to Board diversity and strategic guidance has been further solidified by the appointment of Ms. Lattmann, as the Company positions itself for continued growth and success in the residential homebuilding sector.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

