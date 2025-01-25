Lantz Financial LLC Buys 152 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.14. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

