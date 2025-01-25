Lantz Financial LLC Sells 545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

