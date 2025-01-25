Legacy Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,640,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 109,329 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

