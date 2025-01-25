LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,885,000 after buying an additional 4,013,996 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,005,000 after buying an additional 2,966,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,443,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

