Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 212 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Marshfield Associates increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,168.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,295.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

