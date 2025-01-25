Liquid Strategies LLC Reduces Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Liquid Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,840 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.5% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,703,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,710,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SGOL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.