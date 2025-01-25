Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $262.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.55 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

