Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 14,987,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 82,325,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

