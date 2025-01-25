MacKenzie Realty Capital Issues Press Release on Aurora at Green Valley Development ProgressOn January 22, 2025, MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) released a press statement highlighting advancements in the Aurora at Green Valley developme

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MacKenzie Realty Capital’s 8K filing here.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
