Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.33), with a volume of 245183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The firm has a market cap of £40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,362.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.71.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

