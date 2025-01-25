MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $330.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $331.09.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
